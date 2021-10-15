Athens City Schools switches to “mask preferred” policy

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens City Schools will transition to a “mask recommended” policy on Monday, October 18.

The school system began requiring masks at the beginning of the school year in all school buildings and buses, per guidance from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Under the new policy, masks will be recommended for students, employees, and visitors in indoor spaces when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Masks will still be required to wear masks on school buses.

The new guidance also continues the school system’s restriction on lunch visits.

“After reviewing the downward trend of positive cases in our district and community, I am pleased to be able to make the move from required to recommended status,” said Superintendent Beth Patton. “We will continue to closely monitor COVID-19 data and make revisions as needed.”