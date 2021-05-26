Athens City Schools removes mask requirement for next school year

ATHENS, Ala. – The Athens City School System will not require masks when students return for classes this fall.

In addition to doing away with the mask requirement, the school system will no longer offer remote learning and “look forward to having every student back” in the physical school buildings.

“At this time, we plan for the next school year to look ‘normal’,” said Athens City Schools Superintendent Beth Patton. “Many things had to look different this year, but I’m so pleased and proud that we were able to keep schools open all year.”

Athens becomes the latest local school system to remove its mask requirement this week. Madison City Schools and Madison County Schools also announced the end of their mask mandates, which will go into effect early next month.