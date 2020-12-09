Athens City Schools names replacement superintendent

ATHENS, Ala. – The Athens City Schools Board has named a new superintendent.
Beth Patton will officially continue her role as superintendent after becoming interim superintendent in place of Trey Holliday.
Holladay was placed on paid administrative leave in June after law enforcement, including federal agents, were at his home. An FBI spokesman confirmed FBI agents were at the home “as part of a law enforcement action,” but declined to comment further.
On June 11, two days after the FBI action, the Athens School Board voted 7-0 to place Holladay on administrative leave, at his request. Holliday’s last official day was October 31.
At tonight’s meeting, the board also named Athens High Assistant Principal Willie Moore, as the Executive principal of the high school. Making him the first African-American to hold that position.