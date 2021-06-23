Athens City Schools looking for input on what to invest relief money in

ATHENS, Ala. – The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 is one of several waves of federal economic relief for school districts across the country. Athens City Schools is looking for community feedback for their investment.

The district says they will revisit plans and feedback every few months so the survey will likely stay up for a significant period of time.

Currently ACS has been granted $5,711,862 with $1,142,372 of that set aside for addressing learning loss.

Make sure to watch News 19 at 9 & 10 for a full report.