Athens City School Board approves $250K separation agreement with superintendent

ATHENS, Ala. – The Athens City Schools Board of Education has unanimously approved a $250,000 separation agreement with Superintendent Trey Holladay.

In June, Holladay was placed on paid administrative leave after law enforcement, including federal agents, were at his home. An FBI spokesman confirmed FBI agents were at the home “as part of a law enforcement action,” but declined to comment further.

On June 11, two days after the FBI action, the Athens School Board voted 7-0 to place Holladay on administrative leave, at his request.

Holladay’s last day with the school system will be on October 31. Acting superintendent Beth Patton will remain in that role for the time being. The Board will begin the process of selecting a new superintendent in the coming weeks.

Athens City Board of Education President Russell Johnson released a statement on the situation saying in part: “After a full review of the present situation and the uncertainties attendant with our circumstances, the board of education believes that it is both timely and appropriate to make a change in leadership and that such a change is in the best interest of Athens City Schools.”

Read the full statement below.