Athens City Hall closes to public after multiple COVID-19 cases

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens City Hall will temporarily close to the public after multiple positive cases of COVID-19.

“We will evaluate the situation and make a notification when we determine to reopen,” said Mayor Ronnie Marks.

A notice regarding the closure and office numbers will be posted on the City Hall doors.

The contact information for City Hall offices are:

Mayor’s Office: 256-233-8730

256-233-8730 Building Department: 256-233-8715

256-233-8715 City Clerk: 256-233-8720

256-233-8720 Business Licenses: 256-233-8003

256-233-8003 Fire Prevention Bureau: 256-233-8723

256-233-8723 Human Resources: 256-233-8737

256-233-8737 One Stop Shop: 256-262-1525

The Athens City Council meeting will still be held in-person with masks and hand sanitizer available on Monday, August 9 at 5:30 p.m. Chairs will be socially distanced.