Athens City Hall closes to public after multiple COVID-19 cases

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens City Hall will temporarily close to the public after multiple positive cases of COVID-19.
“We will evaluate the situation and make a notification when we determine to reopen,” said Mayor Ronnie Marks.
A notice regarding the closure and office numbers will be posted on the City Hall doors.
The contact information for City Hall offices are:
- Mayor’s Office: 256-233-8730
- Building Department: 256-233-8715
- City Clerk: 256-233-8720
- Business Licenses: 256-233-8003
- Fire Prevention Bureau: 256-233-8723
- Human Resources: 256-233-8737
- One Stop Shop: 256-262-1525
The Athens City Council meeting will still be held in-person with masks and hand sanitizer available on Monday, August 9 at 5:30 p.m. Chairs will be socially distanced.