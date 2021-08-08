Athens City Hall closes to public after multiple COVID-19 cases

ATHENS, Ala. — Athens City Hall will temporarily close to the public after multiple positive cases of COVID-19.

“We will evaluate the situation and make a notification when we determine to reopen,” said Mayor Ronnie Marks.

A notice regarding the closure and office numbers will be posted on the City Hall doors.

The contact information for City Hall offices are:

  • Mayor’s Office: 256-233-8730
  • Building Department: 256-233-8715
  • City Clerk: 256-233-8720
  • Business Licenses: 256-233-8003
  • Fire Prevention Bureau: 256-233-8723
  • Human Resources: 256-233-8737
  • One Stop Shop: 256-262-1525

The Athens City Council meeting will still be held in-person with masks and hand sanitizer available on Monday, August 9 at 5:30 p.m. Chairs will be socially distanced.

