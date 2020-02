ATHENS, Ala. – A Publix is taking over the spot where Kmart used to be in Athens on Highway 31.

The Athens City Council approved Publix’s request to develop the grocery store Monday night. The council says that the new store will add 150 jobs and more space for other retail development.

