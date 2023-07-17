ATHENS, Ala. (WHNT) — Less than one month after Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson announced his retirement, the city council has appointed an interim police chief.

Athens Police Captain Anthony Pressnell was named interim police chief at a council meeting on Monday night.

Johnson announced his retirement on June 26, after 41 years with the department. His retirement is effective August 1st.

Presnell expressed his gratitude and also took the time to lay out his priorities as interim chief during the meeting.

“I appreciate the leadership Chief Johnson has provided our department, and the experience I have acquired working with him will guide me in this new role,” Pressnell said. “Public safety and working with the public, local businesses and city leaders will remain top priorities for this department and for me.”

The interim chief has served with the Athens Police Department since January 1989, and most recently has served as Captain, supervising patrol. He’s been serving in that role for over 11 years.

Presnell also thanked the city council and Mayor Ronnie Marks for trusting him with the responsibility of serving as interim chief.

By state law, the police chief position is a city council appointment. Mayor Marks said he will work with the council through the hiring process and scheduling interviews with applicants.