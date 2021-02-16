Athens church to open as warming station

ATHENS, Ala. – Central Church of Christ in Athens will open at noon Tuesday as a warming center for those without power.

The church says they will monitor conditions to determine how long to remain open. Central Church of Christ is located at 320 U.S. 31 North near the Athens High stadium.

Officials say if you know of family, friends, or neighbors without power who cannot drive and you are able to offer rides, please take them to the church.

According to the church, snacks will be available.

Scottsboro is sending utility crews to help linemen restore power but some areas might be without power until Wednesday, according to the City of Athens.