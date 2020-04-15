Athens church creates a virtual choir

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A North Alabama church is finding creative ways to get in tune with its congregation.

First Baptist Church Athens created a virtual choir. This is one example of churches pushing their ministries online.

“About half the choir jumped on board and did it,” said Worship Pastor Wason Carroll.

This particular video was broadcast for Easter Sunday and has already attracted thousands of views. This is the first time the church has ever done anything like this.

Carroll said he spent many hours orchestrating the project to remain in harmony with his choir.

“I think they were really proud to be able to do something during this time together,” said Carroll. “Even though we weren’t together physically, we were able to bring our voices together, and do something to contribute to the service.”

The choir sang Phil Wickham’s 2018 single “Living Hope.”