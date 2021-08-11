Athens Bible School breaks ground on multi-million dollar sports complex

ATHENS, Ala. – The last year has been one of growth for Limestone County and that growth is spilling over into Athens Bible School.

The school broke ground on Monday on a new state-of-the-art sports complex that will serve its student-athletes and the community.

Coach Bill Murrell, the Athens Bible School Athletic Director, has been at ABS for more than fifty years and said the sports complex is desperately needed.

“It will have two baseball fields, two softball fields, five tennis courts and a 200-meter track,” Coach Murrell said.

The school hopes the Play it Forward fundraising initiative will help raid the needed $2.5 million for the complex.

“Our baseball and softball programs have been very successful over the years with state championships in both sports, we feel like our young people deserve something to play it forward and that’s why we are doing this,” Coach Murrell said.

He also said they hope the complex will benefit the community at large, “Over the years we have had a great relationship with our community, hosting various community activities, we used to host a musical explosion that brought literally hundreds.”

Play it Forward serves as the fundraising catalyst for the future outdoor sports complex for Athens Bible School. If you’re interested in helping them meet their goal of raising over $2 million, you can donate on the Play it Forward website.