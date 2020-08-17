Athens assisted living residents overwhelmed with pandemic pen pals from across the country

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Residents at an Athens assisted living facility received a flood of love after they issued a call for pen pals on Facebook.

Assisted living residents request letters. Courtesy: Limestone Manor Assisted Living

Limestone Manor Assisted Living residents were overjoyed to receive letters not only from surrounding cities, but also from out-of-state. Residents reportedly received mail from California, Iowa, Florida, Tennessee and Nevada.

Assisted living residents receive letters. Courtesy: Limestone Manor Assisted Living

Residents and staff thank everyone that sent or plans to send a letter.

If you would like to become a pandemic pen pal, mail a letter to: 600 US Highway 31 South, Athens, AL 35611.