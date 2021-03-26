‘At least EF-2’: NWS reveals strength of tornadoes in Ohatchee, Eagle Point, others

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WIAT) — The National Weather Service (NWS) has found “at least EF-2 damage” from Thursday’s tornadoes in Ohatchee and Eagle Point.

NWS has now confirmed the Eagle Point storm shows damage from an EF-3 tornado.

The storms claimed the lives of five people across Central Alabama, including four in the Calhoun County town of Ohatchee.

Authorities across Central Alabama have asked nonresidents to avoid heavily damaged areas that to allow for crews to assess the areas and begin cleanup efforts. Some homes in the hardest hit areas were reduced to rubble, and streets were littered with debris and fallen trees. In the Shelby County city of Pelham, nearly 60 homes were hit, about a third of which were heavily damaged. No injuries or deaths were reported by Pelham authorities.

The strength of other storms confirmed by NWS include:

EF-1 in southeast Pickens County

EF-2 in Pelham

EF-1 in the South Roebuck area of northeast Birmingham

EF-3 Pelham/Eagle Point

EF-2 Ohatchee

EF-1 Bibb County

The NWS survey teams will continue to evaluate the damage in affected areas to determine the full strength of the storms.