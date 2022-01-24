At least 6 reported dead in crush at African Cup soccer game

Running a business has so many moving components; it can be hard to keep track of everything. That is especially true considering all that small businesses are having to do to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although it may not be top of mind, you want to be sure you are doing all you can to protect your business’s reputation and take steps to prevent business identity theft. Better Business Bureau (BBB) has tips to help your business.

We often think of identity theft as a serious problem that affects individuals, but businesses are also at risk, and not just big-name businesses. Criminals can steal a business's identity by gaining access to financial or other sensitive information. They also have a variety of ways in, including hacking, malware, phishing emails, swiping credit card info or even as far as finding old sensitive documents that have been improperly thrown out. BBB hosts Secure Your ID Day and community shredding events to remind the public that identity theft is easily preventable; however, businesses should be vigilant about this issue and constantly ensuring they are doing all they can to protect their own and their customers' sensitive information.