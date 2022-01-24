At least 6 reported dead in crush at African Cup soccer game

Comoros’ goalkeeper Chaker Alhadhur, left, fails to stop a goal shot from Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar, far right, during the African Cup of Nations 2022 round of 16 soccer match between Cameroon and Comoros at the Olembe stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

YAOUNDE, Cameroon (AP) — An official in Cameroon says at least six people have died in a crush outside a stadium hosting a game at Africa’s top soccer tournament.

The governor of the central region of Cameroon says there could be more casualties. The crush happened Monday as crowds struggled to get access to Olembe Stadium in the Cameroon capital of Yaounde to watch the host country play Comoros in a last 16 knockout game in the African Cup of Nations tournament.

Officials at the nearby Messassi hospital say they received at least 40 injured people.

