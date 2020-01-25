At least 22 dead, more than 1,000 injured in Turkey earthquake

MALATYA, TURKEY – JANUARY 24: Teams conduct a search and rescue operations for survivors of a collapsed building in Doganyol district of Malatya province after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted eastern Turkish province of Elazig on January 24, 2020.

(CNN) — At least 22 people died and hundreds were injured in eastern Turkey after an earthquake rattled the region on Friday evening, according to authorities.

The 6.7-magnitude quake struck near the town of Sivrice, in eastern Elazig province, collapsing at least 10 buildings, Turkish Interior Minister Sulyman Soylu said.

Eighteen people were killed in Elazig province and four in Malatya, said Soylu at a news conference on Saturday.

Around 39 people were pulled from under the rubble of collapsed building overnight, he said, adding that 22 people remain trapped.

About 1,030 people were injured and hospitalized, Minister of Health Fahrettin Koca said Saturday. But the number could rise.

Video from Turkey’s IHA Broadcasting Services shows emergency crews rescuing injured people from a collapsed building.

The earthquake caused five buildings to collapse in Elazig, and heavy damage to a number of buildings in the area, Minister of Environment and Urbanization Murat Kurum told reporters.

Preliminary reports say the earthquake lasted 40 seconds, the country’s Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) said.

Fifteen aftershocks have been felt in the wake, with the strongest registering at 5.4 magnitude, Soylu said. The quake struck at a relatively shallow depth of 10 km (6 miles), according to the US Geological Survey (USGS), which enhances the shaking felt at the surface.

About 500,000 people felt strong to very strong shaking, the USGS reported. The earthquake was felt in several other countries, including Iraq, Syria and Lebanon.

The quake interrupted a live broadcast of Edessa TV. Video of the broadcast shows four anchors talking while everything shakes around them.

All relevant departments were taking measures to ensure the safety of citizens following the earthquake, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said early Saturday. Interior, health and environment ministers were sent to the quake-hit area.