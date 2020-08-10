At least 10 hurt in shooting at Denver park

DENVER, Colo. (KDVR) – Denver police say nine people were shot Sunday afternoon at a park in the 1400 block of West Byers Place near Alameda and South Pecos. Denver Health says they are treating at least ten people total but all of the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. The hospital is also determining whether other patients who arrived at the same time are connected to the shooting.

Police don’t believe any of the injuries among the victims who were shot are life threatening but some of the victims are believed to be young. They say based off of witness testimony – they are treating the shooting as a drive by.

They say a family gathering was taking place at the time. People who live nearby also say a music video shoot was taking place at the time but police wouldn’t confirm that information.

“The parties in the park, based on our information, have absolutely no culpability in this at all,” said Tyrone Campbell of the Denver Police Department.

Neighbors say several people were gathered at the park at the time of the shooting. One man says he saw two people going into an ambulance including one man that appeared to have been shot in both legs.

“The lady – I didn’t see anything,” said Krishna Nayak. “But the guy had too much blood on him.”

Police haven’t released any information about a suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers at (720) 913-7867.

“We are going to ask everybody that has information to come forward,” Campbell said. “Right now, we have investigators that are going to be on scene, who are going to be looking for people that saw something, people that heard something.”