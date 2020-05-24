Astronauts participate in dress rehearsal ahead of historic SpaceX launch

On Saturday, astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley were escorted to the rocket they’ll be launched from in just four days.

They participated in a dress rehearsal ahead of the launch scheduled for May 27. The two astronauts will be launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to the International Space Station.

Their mission will be the first American launch of astronauts since 2011 during the space shuttle program. While many are excited about the historical launch, NASA is asking people to not come out in person to see the launch at Kennedy Space Center to maintain social distancing.

The launch is scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m.