(CNN) – A change of command on the International Space Station.

Wednesday, NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy was named Expedition 63 commander.

The move comes ahead of the departure of Expedition 62 commander Oleg Skripochka of Russia — who will return to earth on Friday.

Skripochka has been onboard the ISS since late September.

Two American astronauts will also return home this week after completing their mission.