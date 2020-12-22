‘Assume everyone you meet is positive,’ Crestwood CEO says

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Crestwood Hospital’s CEO asked families to consider their Christmas gatherings carefully this year as COVID-19 cases continued their surge in the community.

“We do hope to see a decline, because as we have learned, it does appear that masking compliance has improved in the last several weeks,” Crestwood CEO Pam Hudson said in a Tuesday briefing. “But my message to you on this is we need your help. Please do everything you can to not expose yourself.”

Hudson’s plea for people to be responsible came as Madison County saw 435 new cases of COVID-19, according to Alabama Department of Public Health numbers. Those numbers also showed Alabama had 5,075 new cases reported and a record-high 2,526 hospitalizations.

Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said in the briefing that 515 people were hospitalized across North Alabama with COVID-19. Of those, 98 were in intensive care, and 63 of those were on ventilators.

Another troubling number from Strong was that more than 300 Huntsville Hospital Health System employees were out of work, either at home with the virus or quarantined because of exposure.

“This virus is directly impacting those who are providing care for our community,” Strong said.

The hospital staff shortage has led to some medical staff being moved to work in areas they’re not normally in, Hudson said. She added that workers have gotten more experienced during the pandemic at determining which patients are safe to go home from the hospital versus ones that are at risk of getting worse, and that there’s no risk of hospitals running out of places for patients. The real concern, she said, is having workers who can actually come to work.

“Today, we have people waiting to get into hospital beds because we don’t have quite enough staff to accept them up onto the units,” she said. “As it gets worse — and I pray it does not — you run into some issues with care that’s not able to be what we have come to know and appreciate in our health care system.”

There is some good news, Hudson said. Crestwood received doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine and would begin vaccinating employees after it thawed Tuesday, she said.

But Hudson added that in order to get hospital staff back to work, the curve of cases in the community has to flatten, and that means people should treat everyone they meet as a carrier of the virus.

“What I believe is a strategy that will get us home is for people to double down on the masking, the distancing,” she said. “And I know it’s Christmas, but what an awful gift to give if you gather and somebody gets sick.”