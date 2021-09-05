ASPCA helps over 150 animals impacted by Hurricane Ida

(WHNT) — Disaster relief teams with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) have conducted more than 150 animal rescues in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

According to a news release, the organization has evacuated these animals impacted by the storms and activated emergency shelters in Delaware, Tennessee, Massachusetts, and Texas.

ASPCA is also assisting with ground operations for local shelter needs in Jefferson Parish, La. to provide care, including medical and behavioral services, for dogs and cats displaced by the storm.

“The bravery and dedication of animal welfare groups and agencies collaborating to move vulnerable animals out of harm’s way has been absolutely inspiring, and we’re proud to have our specialists among them to assist Gulf Coast communities devastated by Hurricane Ida,” said ASPCA CEO and President Matt Bershadker.

“As the work shifts from water and land rescues to operating emergency animal shelters, we will continue to do all we can to support these animals and their owners,” Bershadker continued.

Hurricane Ida made landfall last week as a category 4 storm and caused significant damage to Gulf Coast states like Louisiana and Mississippi with major flooding, high winds, and widespread power outages.

The ASPCA disaster response team remains connected with local and state emergency teams and continues to provide boots-on-the-ground assistance for shelters, animals, and pet owners impacted by Ida.