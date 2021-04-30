Ashtyn’s Grandma Lyn talks about life during the pandemic in Australia

Life during the pandemic has looked different for most people. Different countries around the world have adjusted practices and lifestyles to adapt to the impacts of COVID-19. Australians have been living a somewhat normal lifestyle with in-person events and regular work environments remaining in place.

Australia hasn’t seen nearly as many COVID-19 cases or deaths as the United States. The Australian government reports 29,801 cases and 910 deaths from the virus. Officials attribute those numbers to tight border control and strict quarantines.

Ashtyn Hiron’s Grandma Lyn talks about her experience during the recent 3-day lockdown in Perth, Western Australia.