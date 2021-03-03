AshaKiran Foundations’ 9th annual Community Kite Festival goes virtual

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The 9th Annual Community Kite Festival hosted by the AshaKiran Foundation is going virtual year to help keep the community safe. Like always, the festival is free and open to the community.

The group described this years event:

“On Saturday, March 6 at 11:00 a.m. participants will follow along in the Community Kite Festival’s Facebook event page as they are first greeted by AshaKiran Foundation and Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. After the welcome, there will be short local non-profit organization videos that shares what they do for the North Alabama community. Participants can also join in a beginner’s yoga session for some much-needed stress release.”

Angela Curry, this year’s Kite Festival Chair, says the event has always been focused on families, and it still is.

“We want people to literally go outside if their backyard is large enough and fly that kite or if they have a park nearby, to go outside and be with their families,” said Curry.

If you don’t have a kite, Curry says they will be posting a link on the Facebook about about how to make one right at home.

She is also encouraging people to post photos and videos of your kite flying adventures on the Facebook page. That way everyone can soar together, even if still apart.