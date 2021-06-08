Asbury Church to present first community concert of the year

MADISON, Ala. – After more than a year without live music, Asbury Church will present its first community concert of the year on Sunday, June 27.

The concert begins at 2:30 p.m. in the church’s Building 2 Sanctuary at the Madison campus.

Entitled, “Revive Us Again,” the free event will be led by Erin Huelskamp Bohn, Asbury’s traditional worship orchestra director, with performances from the Asbury Orchestra, Chancel Choir, Contemporary Team, a string quartet, and more.

The pieces for the performance include “Adagio for Strings,” “Shenandoah,” and “You’ll Never Walk Alone,” along with movement II of Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9 “From the New World,” and “Be Thou My Vision” and “In Christ Alone.”

“This has been a very challenging year for many of us, and the concert is one way we are pleased to provide a way for the community to once again experience the beauty, joy, and hope of live music,” said Kenneth Watson, director of traditional worship. “Our music groups are thrilled to be able to share these pieces with this special live gathering after many have continued to participate in our online recordings that are shared through our weekly online services and continuing in-person services.”

Masks will be optional for the concert.

For those interested in participating in the upcoming 2021-22 season at Asbury Church, more information can be found at weareasbury.com/musicministry.