As surge continues, Decatur doctor asks people to celebrate Christmas responsibly

DECATUR, Ala. — Dr. James Boyle choked up while giving an update on the spread of coronavirus in the city of Decatur Monday morning.

Boyle, who said numbers have jumped drastically since the last time he had given an update to the public in September, said those numbers can’t continue to climb with a Christmas spike.

As he laid out the worst-case scenario, he had to pause and compose himself.

“We now realize it is quite possible we will exhaust all our resources, and we might have to decide which patients get the resources we have available,” Boyle said.

The numbers since Boyle gave his September update had increased greatly. Deaths have nearly tripled in the county, with 78. Hospitalizations had increased four-fold, with 81 currently in hospital beds at both of the city’s hospitals. Every ICU bed is in use, he said, and 16 people were on ventilators.

The biggest issue is having available staff to treat patients. Boyle said. There is a “significant number” of staff out at any given time, either with COVID-19 or quarantining because of exposure, he said, and that is a bigger problem than having available rooms or supplies.

“If we had 100 ventilators, we couldn’t use them all,” he said. “We don’t have the staff to maintain them.”

Boyle said the vaccine is arriving and some staff have received it, which is a good thing. But there’s also a committee currently working through issues like how to determine which patients should be put on a ventilator if there are more patients than available ventilators. He said he’s praying for a Christmas miracle, and asked people to help him.

“I do need your help,” he said. “I need you to be the courageous voice in your family that stands up and says we do not get together as a family this Christmas, so we can get together next Christmas.”

In addition, Boyle asked people to wear their masks in public, and continue to practice social distancing and sanitizing — anything people can do to help keep the spread down and take the load off hospitals having to make choices about who gets care.

“You have seen in the last three months that all of these numbers have quardrupled,” Boyle said. “We cannot quadruple these numbers. We will reach that point.”