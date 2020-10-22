As holiday season approaches, Limestone County officials express concerns about coronavirus

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — With the holiday season approaching, Limestone County and Athens officials said Thursday they’re concerned about a rise of COVID-19 cases in the area.

“These numbers don’t appear to be going down. We are getting into the holiday season and Halloween,” Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks said in a Thursday afternoon news conference.

Limestone County is currently designated as high risk for coronavirus exposure by the Alabama Department of Public Health. Morgan County next door is tight on bed space for COVID patients.

Athens-Limestone Hospital Dr. Nauman Qureshi was quick to point out new CDC guidance about COVID-19 exposure times, saying the 15-minute time frame is fluid.

“It does not have to be a fixed 15-minute one span,” Qureshi said. “You could have three minutes and then an hour later 10 minutes, and then two hours later, two minutes. That cumulative exposure could transmit the bug.”

Governments and health officials are holding their breath going into the holiday season. Many families choose not to wear a mask at home among their own family members, but Dr. Qureshi asked people to consider where their family members go and what they do after leaving a family function.

“Eat your turkey and put the mask on,” Qureshi said. “As much as possible engage in outdoor activities.”