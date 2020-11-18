As COVID cases mount, Ivey says she doesn’t plan to close down businesses

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said Wednesday morning she has no plans to shut down businesses, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state continues to climb.

In a message on Twitter Wednesday, Ivey said “you cannot have a life without a livelihood.”

You’re welcome, @BCAToday. I will not shut down businesses; the business community certainly has my support. As I’ve said many times, you cannot have a life without a livelihood. #KeepAlabamaOpen #TogetherAL #alpolitics https://t.co/MdQPU3z2ej — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) November 18, 2020

The Alabama Department of Public Health reported 1,749 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and an additional 33 deaths from the disease, bringing the state’s total death toll to 3,070 since the pandemic began in March.

Ivey has kept the state’s mask mandate in place through at least Dec. 11, but her state health order was modified last week to lift restrictions on occupancy for businesses.

She also announced $200 million in funding Wednesday to help small businesses that have been impacted by the pandemic.