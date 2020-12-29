As Congress considered a second stimulus check, one Marshall County man was still waiting on the first

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Another round of stimulus checks will soon be on their way to eligible Americans across the country. One Marshall County man isn’t holding his breath when it comes to receiving a second check.

“I feel like I deserve it as much as anybody else does,” John Jones said.

The first federal coronavirus relief bill was signed into law in March. Jones and his wife each qualified for a $1,200 stimulus check, along with over 100 million other Americans. The retired government worker received a letter in early May from the White House, stating his check had been deposited in his bank account, and listed a correct bank account number.

His bank, however, did not see any signs.

“They hadn’t seen it, hadn’t misplaced it, hadn’t had anything from the government to our account,” he said.

Jones said he tried getting in touch with the Internal Revenue Service for months, and when he did talk to an agent, he was given generic answers as to why the check could be withheld, including being told it could be due to owing child support.

“My only child, which is a daughter, she’s 56 years old,” he said.

He only began gaining traction when he reached out to Alabama’s U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in October. Senator Jones’ team helped him get in contact with an IRS department head in California. John Jones says he followed instructions to send a certified inquiry about the check and mail back the paperwork to be received with a signature receipt. Jones said he sent that paperwork Nov. 6.

“Last I heard of it was it was sitting in the distribution center in Fresno, California,” he said.

He called one more time and received the latest letter from the IRS on Dec. 11.

“And it only stated it’ll be another 30 days and we will contact you,” he said.

Jones said at this point he has done all that he can do.

“I’d just like to keep them from getting my first stimulus check confused with my second stimulus check and whether I’ll receive one, I don’t know,” he said.