As Beaches Re-Open, Rip Currents Remain Deadly Threat

Beaches in Alabama and Florida have re-opened, and that means summer vacations are back on! That also, unfortunately, means rip currents are once again claiming lives.
Even on nice and sunny days, rip currents can catch unsuspecting swimmers and claim lives. A moderate rip current risk will be in place through Wednesday, before the risk becomes low Thursday and Friday.
Even on a low risk day, rip currents are possible, especially near piers and jetties.
What is a rip current?:
Remember, if you get caught in a rip current, don’t swim against it! Yell for help, swim parallel to shore until you’re out of the current, and then swim back to land at an angle.
For more on rip currents, check out the video from NOAA below.
For even more information on rip currents, visit the National Weather Service’s rip current website. and be sure to stay up to date with the rip current forecast for Alabama’s beaches.
