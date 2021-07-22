Arts Huntsville’s Art Tour of Homes kicks off in August

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tickets are officially on sale for Arts Huntsville’s Art Tour of Homes, as well as exclusive preview party tickets.

The tour will feature five local homeowners (and art enthusiasts) as they open up their home to the public, with a sixth home included in the preview party.

Arts Huntsville hope to encourage those who attend the tour how anyone, on any budget, can use art to enhance their environment. They use the event to serve as an opportunity to learn about Huntsville’s growing and thriving arts community.

The Art Tour of Homes will be held Saturday, August 21 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Tickets are $20, and can either be bought online in advance, or on the day of at any of the homes, with exact cash, PayPal or Venmo.

Tickets can also be purchased at any of the tour sponsors.

The Art Tour Preview Party, held on August 12 from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., will feature an exclusive home not on the public tour. Tickets for the preview party are $100, but also include a ticket for the public tour.

Preview Party tickets must be purchased by August 6.

Arts Huntsville hosts the event a a fundraiser to support their ongoing arts and cultural programs throughout the year, including popular events like Panoply Arts Festival and Monte Sano Arts Festival.

More information on the event can be found here.