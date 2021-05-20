Arts Huntsville announces new exhibit featuring works by Huntsville Black Photographers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – On Thursday, the Arts Huntsville Gallery at the Von Braun Center (VBC) unveiled “From the Onyx Lens,” a new exhibition showcasing over 40 photographic works from Huntsville Black Photographers.

According to a news release from Arts Huntsville, the Huntsville Black Photographers (HSVBP) group was founded in 2011 in the Butler Terrace community, but now features members from across the Tennessee Valley and greater Huntsville area.

“We are for the community,” said HSVBP President Edward Glover. “We are so grateful to Arts Huntsville for providing us the opportunity to display our works and talents.” Glover noted the organization’s growth through weekly meetings and yearly photography challenges, all while training up-and-coming photographers and serving the community.

Patrice Johnson, a HSVBP group member and Arts Huntsville equity and engagement facilitator, said the exhibit’s artists have “transferred their most sacred, inner feelings to photos that are sure to invoke ideas, sensations, and emotions.”

“From the Onyx Lens” will be on display through August 31, 2021. It is located between the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall and VBC Playhouse, and can be viewed freely during regular VBC hours.