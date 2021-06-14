Arts Huntsville announces 2021 Concerts in the park lineup

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Arts Huntsville and the City of Huntsville Department of Parks and Recreation recently announced the lineup for the 2021 concert series.

Scheduled for tonight are Victoria Jones and Jordan Moore, and JED Eye. The event will take place in downtown Huntsville, on the Huntsville Museum of Art outdoor stage in Big Spring Park.

Local food trucks will be parked along Williams Avenue and Church Street, with additional offerings in the park. Picnics are encouraged, leashed pets are welcome, but concertgoers should bring their own seating.

The free concert series will continue every Monday night from 6:30-8:30 p.m. through August 9th.

To see this year’s full lineup, view our full story here.