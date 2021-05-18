Arts Huntsville and Huntsville Parks and Rec announce 2021 ‘Concerts in the Park’ lineup

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Arts Huntsville and the Huntsville Parks and Recreation Department have announced the 2021 lineup for “Concerts in the Park.”

The concert series will be held every Monday for ten weeks from June 7 to August 9 at an outdoor stage in Big Spring International Park from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. each night. These events are free to the public, but concertgoers are encouraged to bring seating. Leashed pets are welcome.

This year’s series is set to showcase plenty of local talent featuring a mix of genres from rock, folk, country, Latin, R&B, and the hits of today.

This year’s lineup features:

June 7: The Kemistry Project, JUICE

The Kemistry Project, JUICE June 14: Victoria Jones and Jordan Moore, JED Eye

Victoria Jones and Jordan Moore, JED Eye June 21: Luke and Jay, Kat Elizabeth

Luke and Jay, Kat Elizabeth June 28: Maneuver Center of Excellence Board (MCoE)

Maneuver Center of Excellence Board (MCoE) July 5: A.M. Brown, Darien Omar

A.M. Brown, Darien Omar July 12: Chelsea, Who?, Remy Neal

Chelsea, Who?, Remy Neal July 19: Seeking Babylon, Groove

Seeking Babylon, Groove July 26: Kristoffer Leshaun, Rocket City Latin Band

Kristoffer Leshaun, Rocket City Latin Band August 2: Jimmy Henderson Trio, .45 Surprise

Jimmy Henderson Trio, .45 Surprise August 9: Weather make-up date (bands TBD)

This year’s event will also feature a variety of local food trucks and vendors, including Hippea Camper, Golden Years Ice Cream Parlor & Diner, Iceworks, and many more.

Labeled a “Huntsville summer tradition” by the presenters, Concerts in the Park held three virtual concerts last year and ended in July due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Concerts in the Park is a summer tradition in Huntsville that has been missed over the last year,” said Bernita Reese, director of Huntsville’s Parks and Recreation Department. “We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Big Spring Park to enjoy this great concert series showcasing local music and our park.”

Concerts in the Park are a joint project between the City of Huntsville’s Park and Recreation Department and Arts Huntsville. This year’s presenting sponsors are Progress Bank, Randolph School, and Thrive Alabama.

For more information, please visit www.artshuntsville.org or www.huntsvilleal.gov.