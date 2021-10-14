Artist sues newly freed Bill Cosby over 1990 hotel encounter

CORRECTS TO LILI BERNARD INSTEAD OF LILLI BERNARD FILE – In this April 26, 2018, file photo, actor and comedian Bill Cosby departs the courthouse after he was found guilty in his sexual assault retrial, at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pa. Lili Bernard, a prominent Cosby accuser filed suit Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, against the actor over a 1990 hotel room encounter in Atlantic City, N.J. Bernard’s lawsuit comes just before the state’s two-year window to file older sexual assault claims expires Thursday. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A prominent Bill Cosby accuser has filed suit Thursday against the actor over a 1990 hotel room encounter in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Lili Bernard’s lawsuit comes just before the state’s two-year window to file older sexual assault claims expires.

Bernard tells The Associated Press she was prompted in part by Cosby’s recent release from prison. The 84-year-old Cosby has been free since June, when the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his 2018 conviction in another case.

Bernard says Cosby drugged and raped her when she was 26.

A Cosby spokesperson says that so-called “look-back” windows violate a person’s due process rights.