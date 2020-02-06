Virginia artist creates Kobe memorial out of paper balls at basketball court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A unique memorial was created at a Richmond community center’s basketball court in honor of the late Kobe Bryant.

The memorial, featuring his name and picture and made completely out of paper balls, was built by graphic artist Jake Van Yahres at Randolph Community Center. Yahres said he put a lot of thought into the best way to honor the legend.

“The thought process was first, OK, what can I do? The second was how do I carry on his name? And then that got me to the aspect of like when everybody shoots it they all say ‘Kobe’ so I’m like what can I do to carry that on,” Yahres said.

As a tribute to Kobe for today's date 2/4, I made this out of paper balls so people at my court remember to say his name when they shoot and he lives on. At Randolph Community Center. pic.twitter.com/hNx2qvuLZ7 — JVY Creations (@thatguyjvy) February 4, 2020

The iconic basketball player was killed along with his daughter and seven others last month in a helicopter crash.

Bryant has also been honored by city leaders. Last week, Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras and community activists announced the formation of a scholarship in honor of the family.