Artisan market, tea bar Driftwood Dragonfly opens in downtown Athens

Driftwood Dragonfly is now open in downtown Athens. (Driftwood Dragonfly)

ATHENS, Ala. — Driftwood Dragonfly, a new tea bar and botanical artisan market, has opened in downtown Athens.

The new business is located at 405 West Washington Street in Athens and specializes in items close to nature and earth, including loose leaf teas and herbs, crystals, plants and flowers, and nature-based arts and gifts.

Driftwood Dragonfly will also be the first place in Limestone County to offer Pipe and Leaf tea.

“I am excited to open my market for the Limestone County community,” said Athens Native and Market owner Michelle Crawford. “Our one-of-a-kind market provides consumers something they cannot experience anywhere else.”

The market will host a live music event on Friday, June 18 at 7 p.m. More information can be found here.