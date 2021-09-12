Artifacts found dating to before Alabama became state

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Archeologists are analyzing pieces of pottery, nails and glass found at Pope’s Tavern, an inn and stagecoach stop for travelers dating back to the early 1800s before Alabama achieved statehood.

A state team funded by a grant recently conducted a dig at the northwest Alabama site, which is the site of a museum that focuses on the history of the city of Florence.

Museum curator Brian Murphy says pottery was the most common item discovered during the work.

The crew also found the brick remains of an old structure that could have been a hearth or outbuilding.