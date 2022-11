Artemis I is set to launch this Wednesday, November 16 at 12:04 a.m. CT. As of Monday night, the forecast looks favorable for launch. Showers look to hold off but there could be a few clouds in the area. Right now, NASA is monitoring the threat of cumulus clouds but says there’s a 90 percent chance of launch. It will be a night launch and the air temperature should be around 70 degrees with south winds around 10 mph.

