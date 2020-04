HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are investigating after a building caught fire Thursday morning.

Officials confirmed that the fire is an arson investigation. Crews were called to a fire at the corner store at the intersection of Poplar Avenue and McCray Street in Huntsville.

Crews were called at 6:36 a.m. and the fire was out by 7:00 a.m.

No one was in the building and no injuries were reported.

Huntsville Police continue to investigate.