Arrest made in Riverchase Galleria shooting

HOOVER, Ala. – Hoover police announced an arrest was made in connection to a fatal shooting at Riverchase Galleria Friday afternoon.

Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis said Montez Moses Miracle Coleman, 22, of Birmingham was charged with capital murder and three counts of second-degree assault. He was transferred to Jefferson County Jail and is being held without bond.

Courtesy: Hoover police

Derzis said five males including Coleman got into an argument Friday near the food court. During the argument, police said Coleman pulled a pistol out of his backpack and fired at the group. Several of the males returned fire, according to Derzis. Police don’t believe anyone involved in the initial argument was injured.

Eight-year-old Royta Giles Jr. was killed during the shooting and three others were injured. Derzis said the four victims were all innocent bystanders. The three injured have since been released from the hospital.

Police said they need help to identify the other males involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama or Hoover police.





Courtesy: Hoover police