MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Somerville man is charged with murder in connection with a body found Wednesday in the Tennessee River.

Bobby Daryl Hamblen, 59, was arrested Thursday at his home.

Hamblen is accused of shooting David James McCluskey, 54, of Russellville. McCluskey’s body was found Wednesday morning in the river near Bluff City Landing.

David James McCluskey (Photo provided by family)

Authorities did not say what the motive may have been for McCluskey’s killing.

Hamblen’s bond had not been set as of 5 p.m. Thursday.