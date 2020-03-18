Army tracking Redstone COVID-19 case, Chairman Strong concerned about lack of breathing equipment

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — At the Madison County/Huntsville-area COVID-19 news conference today, U.S Army officials said they are advising people who had possible contact with a Redstone Arsenal pharmacy worker who tested positive for the virus.

And, Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong expressed serious concern about a lack of personal protective equipment, known as PPE, essentially breathing equipment for area hospital workers and first-responders working amid virus concerns.

A pharmacy worker at the Fox Army Health Center was reported Tuesday as having a positive test for COVID-19.

Redstone Arsenal Senior Commander Lt. Gen. Edward M. Daly addressed the issue during the briefing.

“The individual was a pharmacy technician at Fox Army Health Center,” Daly said. “The individual is recovering.”

Daly said the “contact tree” of people who were in close proximity to the infected individual, “all those individuals were put into self-quarantine.

“That individual was diagnosed positive on the 11th of March, that’s why the pharmacy has been closed and will open again on the 23rd. There was also a concern about the individual contacting with individuals who were getting prescriptions.

“And so, based on where they were, what window, we know exactly with whom they contacted, and Fox is notifying those individuals and recommending that – if they don’t have symptoms, they should still go into self-quarantine.

“If they do, that they come in for screening and potential testing.”

Daly said there are 22 Redstone-affiliated personnel awaiting COVID-19 test results and another 90 who are being monitored based on either travel or possible contact with an infected individual.

Near the end of the news conference, Strong was blunt about the situation. He said they’ve addressed the issue with officials and Washington and state officials, trying to get access to a national stockpile.

“We’ve had multiple conference calls, it’s gone on for five days,” Strong said. “It’s unacceptable, I think I’m going to say it, I think, you know, everybody is being professional.

“The big thing is that your health care workers at the hospitals, nursing homes, fire departments, paramedics, there’s no way they should be having to deal with what they’re dealing with, watching the (equipment) stock every day. They should be focused on the health care of the people of our community. The big thing is we have an 18-wheeler on standby right now, we’re willing to go anywhere to get this equipment because there’s things that they should be focusing on and it shouldn’t be PPE. So we’re going to deal with this.”

Pam Hudson, CEO of Crestwood Hospital, who said, “there is an amazing health care team out there serving this community,” also addressed the issue.

“We have what we need, for the most part, right now, we probably have most of what we need for the coming weeks,” Hudson said. “The concern is if we are not judicious and prudent about how we utilize them now, we won’t have enough for the long haul.”

Hudson said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amended its guidelines related to how the breathing equipment can be used.

“They have reduced their requirements in terms of personal protective equipment, from the beginning, because of the recognition if this spins higher we will experience shortages.

Hudson said an ongoing concern is the lack of that equipment for first-responders who could potentially respond to calls with a COVID-19 patient without breathing system protection.

The Alabama Department of Public Health has this week authorized release of PPEs to hospitals around Alabama.

The U.S. Department of Defense is also releasing stockpiles of that equipment, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said today.