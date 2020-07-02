Army Materiel Command holds change of command ceremony

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The Army Materiel Command held a change of command ceremony Thursday.

The change in command ceremony comes after 4 star Army Gen. Gus Perna was called to oversee Operation Warp Speed. Perna will serve as the chief operating officer overseeing logistics.

In Perna’s new position as part of Operation Warp Speed, he is part of a government effort to accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics.

The New Army Materiel Commander is Lt. Gen. Ed Daly, who previously served as the Army Materiel Command’s deputy commanding general.

Before the change of command ceremony, Daly was promoted to four-star general in a private ceremony.

Perna says he believes in his successor.

“I am confident in your leadership and I know that you and Katherine are going to lead this team and do all of the right things because you truly understand people, as she says, and it will be seamless, and your expertise in logistics is boundless and I am so excited for you,” Perna said.

And Daly is ready to take on this new role.

“It’s an absolute honor and a privilege to continue to serve in this great nation of ours,” Daly said. “God bless all of you, God bless our great Army and God bless the great United States of America. People first. Winning matters. Army strong.”

This will make Daly the 20th commanding general of the Army Materiel Command