Army hosts second virtual hiring event

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. – The Army is looking to hire about 1,700 new soldiers to serve in 150 different occupations.
“Of course we have the traditional specialties, infantry, armor, artillery, aviation, but we also have some exciting new specialties – artificial intelligence, positions in that field, positions in the cyber field, big data analytics. Of course across the health care spectrum and all that we’ve been doing as an Army to support the COVID pandemic,” said Army Materiel Command Chief of Staff Maj. Gen. Bob Harter.
Army Heritage season is an unofficial observance that coincides with several upcoming holidays that include Armed Forces Day on May 15, Memorial Day on May 31, the Army Birthday and Flag Day on June 14, and Independence Day on July 4.
The second all-virtual hiring session will end on June 14, more information can be found here.