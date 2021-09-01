Army Corps of Engineers exploring barge traffic options at Wilson Lock after sunken boom forced closure

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — The Army Corps of Engineers was working Wednesday to determine whether it was safe to let barges navigate Wilson Lock with a sunken containment boom wall on the upstream side.

The 600-foot floating wall sank on the upstream side Tuesday, forcing the Tennessee Valley Authority to close the lock to traffic.

The Corps was conducting trials Wednesday afternoon to determine whether barges could still go through the lock in different configurations and with the aid of “helper boats.” TVA said it was using remote vehicles to inspect the wall and had divers on standby if needed.

TVA said it was working with the Corps to determine what to do about the sunken guide wall, and the incident was still under investigation.