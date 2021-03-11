Armed robbery under investigation at Huntsville beverage store

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a beverage store in Huntsville.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says a man and a woman robbed the Windmill Beverage store on Moores Mill Road at Winchester Road.

Investigators said the suspects are driving an older model silver Camry with black wheels and damage to the front passenger side of the vehicle. The vehicle tag number is unknown.

The sheriff’s department said they believe the pair are responsible for another robbery at Beverage Depot on University Drive.

If you have any information about the case, call MCSO at 256-772-7181.

Unknown tag in the back window. Subjects are a suspect at another robbery at Beverage Depot on University Drive. Any suspect information is asked to call 256-722-7181 to report. pic.twitter.com/eNptoFcnF1 — Madison Sheriff AL (@mcsosheriffAL) March 11, 2021