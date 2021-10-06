Armed man shot by officers outside Hardeman County jail

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — An armed man who approached the Hardeman County Sheriff’s office Wednesday morning was killed by officers.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the deceased man as Andra Devon Murphy, 43, from Toone, TN.

No officers were injured during this incident.

Attorney General Mark Davidson said he received reports around 6:15 a.m. that several Bolivar Police officers encountered the armed man as he approached the jail at the county’s criminal justice center.

Officers fired several shots at the man, Davidson said. They attempted to give him CPR but the man died at the hospital from his injuries.

The incident happened in a parking area outside the jail, Davidson said.

TBI confirmed agents were on the scene in Bolivar and say the shooting involved a law enforcement officer. Spokesperson Keli McAlister said the suspect fired on officers.

Hardeman County Circuit Court was closed Wednesday. The court released the following statement on social media:

“Due to a tragic incident occurring at the CJC during the early hours of October 6th, General Sessions Court has been rescheduled to October 13th.”