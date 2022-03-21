CROSSETT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Crossett Police Department’s Facebook page, police need the public’s help to find a missing juvenile.

Authorities reported that Andrew Mays was last seen on Thursday, March 17, 2022, between the hours of 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at his home.

Andrew Mays, Photo courtesy Crossett Police Department

Police describe Mays as being five feet and three inches tall and weighing 110 pounds.

Mays was wearing either a blue or black shirt and jeans. If anyone knows anything or Mays’ location contact the Crossett Police Department at (870)-364-4131.