Arizona kitten goes viral with scowl, finds furever home

Who knew Grumpy Cat had a prodigy?

A kitten in Arizona has such an adorable scowl, humane society workers started calling him Judgy Roger.

Naturally, his adoption photo went viral, and according to employees at the Arizona Humane Society in Phoenix, his scowl matched his attitude.

Once Judgy Roger warms up to you though, he’s said to be cuddly and sweet – but he definitely rules the roost.

More good news for the famous kitten – he’s found his furever home.

Let’s just be careful not to feed him any lasagna. He might be famous, but we can’t get carried away.