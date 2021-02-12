Areas of north Huntsville left out of economic growth, Black Chamber says

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville economy is having explosive growth.

Billions of dollars in investments are being made across the city and the city’s north side where multiple developments have created more than 1,000 jobs in the area.

Despite all the north Huntsville growth, many people who live in the heart of the north end of town say they feel left behind.

Areas associated with the zip code 35810 have areas that are rundown, said Huntsville Metro Black Chamber of Commerce President Jerry Mitchell.

It’s possible areas between Jordan Lane, Bob Wade Lane, Memorial Parkway, and Oakwood Avenue are excluded from conversations in the city that attract outside investment, Mitchell said.

“It’s very sad because when I see vacant spaces like this I see missed opportunities,” Michell said standing in a vacant lot where a gas station McDonalds used to be at the corner of Winchester Road and Memorial Parkway in Huntsville.

“We see that we’re able to attract Space Command here, well there’s some effort put into that. That doesn’t just happen,” Mitchell said. “If we can attract Space Command, why can’t we turn around some things in an area that’s already been here, we already know about. Just because you ignore a situation, that doesn’t mean it’s going to go away.”

The City of Huntsville’s urban and economic development director disagrees with Mitchell.

“I would strongly disagree with that,” said Director Shane Davis. “If you look at the number of new subdivisions in our community, they’re everywhere. All the influx of population that’s coming in to Huntsville Madison County. There’s just about a subdivision in every corner of Madison County to choose from.”

Davis says it’s a matter of time before areas lacking in development are consumed by the inevitable growth in the city.

There are subdivisions in the heart of area Mitchell is referencing that have homes sold out before they’re built, Davis said.

“We’re going to have those pockets, not just in north Huntsville but throughout the city,” Davis said. “Really what that conversation becomes is redevelopment.”

A business owner down the street from Winchester Road and Memorial Parkway says he and many people in the area feel left behind and are often overwhelmed by growth not happening in their community.