Area mayors offer stimulus check opinions

MADISON, Ala. — Mayors in north Alabama said they’ve struggled to keep families and small businesses owners alike happy with coronavirus policies that keep their financial records in the black.

“A lot of those (business owners) are my friends,” Hartselle Mayor Randy Garrison said. “I’ve known them a long time. Especially when they were shut down they couldn’t do business. That’s their livelihood.”

The bill also includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies like the help that the CARES Act brought, something Mayor Garrison said has come in handy.

“We were able to get that,” Garrison said. “We got I believe $651,000 and we’ve gotten all those checks back so far. That was spent on PPE, things like that we needed. And to cover extra payroll and things like that.”

Gaining traction later on in the bill’s formation was President Trump’s endorsement of instead increasing stimulus payment to $2,000, an idea originally proposed in March by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Alabama U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks has publicly panned that proposal, but Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks didn’t want to dive into that conversation.

“It’s important, but I’m not getting international politics to decide who wants to vote for what and for whom,” Mayor Marks said. “They are charged with their budget process, and I assume that we have a trust that they’ll do the best job that they can do.”

Meanwhile, the office of Madison Mayor Paul Finley offered News 19 a statement which reads in part, “On a local level, Mayor and Council will continue to be responsible with our taxpayers dollars, putting funds towards keeping our quality of life in Madison strong while we work through this pandemic.”